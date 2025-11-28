Free Trial
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 8.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.7% intraday, trading as high as C$2.65 and last at C$2.63 (previous close C$2.42) on ~907,532 shares, roughly 2% below average daily volume.
  • GoGold has a market cap of about C$995.5 million, a high P/E of 75.14, and its 50‑day SMA (C$2.59) sits above the 200‑day SMA (C$2.33), suggesting short‑term strength.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently: Glenn Jessome sold 185,600 shares (a 28% reduction in his position) and insiders sold 748,000 shares in the last 90 days; insiders now own 6.41% of the company.
GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 907,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 926,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$995.54 million, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoGold Resources news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 185,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total transaction of C$493,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 477,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,269,365.30. This represents a 28.00% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. Insiders own 6.41% of the company's stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

