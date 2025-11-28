GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 8.7% - Here's Why

Get GoGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

GoGold Resources Inc. ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report )'s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 907,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 926,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$995.54 million, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoGold Resources news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 185,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total transaction of C$493,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 477,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,269,365.30. This represents a 28.00% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. Insiders own 6.41% of the company's stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

