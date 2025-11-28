GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 8.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Get GoGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report ) traded up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63. 907,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 926,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$995.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33.

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 185,600 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total transaction of C$493,696.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 477,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,269,365.30. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,414. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

