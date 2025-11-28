Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 8.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
GoGold Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.7% on Friday to C$2.63 (intraday high C$2.65) on volume of 907,532 shares, roughly 2% below the average session volume and up from a prior close of C$2.42.
  • Insider selling was notable: Glenn Jessome sold 185,600 shares at an average C$2.66 (a 28% reduction in his position), and insiders have sold 748,000 shares in the past three months while retaining 6.41% ownership.
  • Company and valuation snapshot: GoGold has a market cap of C$995.54M, a P/E of 75.14, 50-day/200-day SMAs of C$2.59/C$2.33, and operates gold‑silver projects in Mexico (Parral, Los Ricos) and Canada.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD - Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63. 907,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 926,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$995.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33.

Insider Transactions at GoGold Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 185,600 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total transaction of C$493,696.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 477,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,269,365.30. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,414. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GoGold Resources Right Now?

Before you consider GoGold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoGold Resources wasn't on the list.

While GoGold Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines