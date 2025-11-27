GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

Get GoGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

GoGold Resources Inc. ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report )'s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 748,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 929,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The firm's 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoGold Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 773,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,010,073. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.41% of the company's stock.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GoGold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoGold Resources wasn't on the list.

While GoGold Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here