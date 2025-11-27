Free Trial
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Share price rose 0.4% to C$2.42 (intraday high C$2.45) on volume of ~748,007 shares, about 20% below the average; the stock has a 50‑day MA of C$2.59, 200‑day MA of C$2.33 and a market cap of C$916.05M.
  • Insider selling—Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares at C$2.60 (reducing his stake by 6.64%), and insiders have sold 748,000 shares worth roughly $1.97M in the past 90 days while owning 6.41% of the company.
  • GoGold is a Canadian gold and silver exploration and production company operating primarily in Mexico (Parral and Los Ricos projects) with additional operations in Canada.
GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 748,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 929,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoGold Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 773,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,010,073. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.41% of the company's stock.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

