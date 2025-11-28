GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 9.1% - Should You Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD
)'s stock price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64. 2,680,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 936,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.
GoGold Resources Trading Up 8.3%
The stock has a market cap of C$991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 773,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414 over the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
)
GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.
