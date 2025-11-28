GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 9.1% - Should You Buy?

Get GoGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

GoGold Resources Trading Up 8.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64. 2,680,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 936,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 773,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414 over the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GoGold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoGold Resources wasn't on the list.

While GoGold Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here