Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's Why

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.84. 1,927,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,506,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.88.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

