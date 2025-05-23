Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 4.5% - Time to Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 1,325,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,668,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields's previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields's payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,914,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company's stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

