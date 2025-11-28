Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Get Gold Royalty alerts: Sign Up

Gold Royalty Trading Up 9.0%

Gold Royalty Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1576619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $739.84 million, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

