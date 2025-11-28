Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Trading 10.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY - Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.3850. Approximately 1,546,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,116,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $4.50 target price on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 140.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 916,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 149,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company's stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

