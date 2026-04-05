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Gold Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Newmont logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven gold stocks to watch: Newmont (NEM), Freeport‑McMoRan (FCX), Barrick (B), Coeur Mining (CDE), Agnico Eagle (AEM), Kinross Gold (KGC), and First Majestic Silver (AG).
  • Why they matter: MarketBeat's screener flagged these names for the highest recent dollar trading volume among gold miners — they provide exposure to gold-price moves but also reflect company-specific production, cost, reserve and geopolitical risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Newmont.

Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Mining, Coeur Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold, and First Majestic Silver are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is producing, exploring for, or earning royalties/streams from gold. Investors use them to gain exposure to movements in the gold price and to potential mining-company upside, but their share prices also reflect company-specific factors like production costs, reserves, and operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGC

First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AG

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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