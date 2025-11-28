Free Trial
Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five gold-related stocks to watch: Barrick Gold (GOLD), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Newmont (NEM), Pan American Silver (PAAS), and Freeport‑McMoRan (FCX).
  • Investors use gold stocks to gain exposure to the price of gold and potential leverage to bullion, but returns also depend on company-specific factors such as production costs, reserves, management, and geopolitical or operational risks.
  • These companies had the highest dollar trading volume among gold stocks in recent days, and Barrick is singled out as a sector leader that merged with Randgold and co‑owns the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont.
  • Interested in Barrick Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Barrick Mining, AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont, Pan American Silver, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is exploring, mining, producing, or otherwise financing gold (including mining firms, royalty/streaming companies, and gold-focused ETFs). Investors buy them to gain exposure to the price of gold and potential leverage to bullion, but their returns also depend on company-specific factors such as production costs, reserves, management and geopolitical or operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

