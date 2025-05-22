Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the shipping company's stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,238 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 963,005 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,121 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 400,289 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company's stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

