Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.80 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.10 ($0.80). 533,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 574,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.30 ($0.81).

The company has a market cap of £55.72 million and a PE ratio of -36.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.05.

In other news, insider Helen F. Green acquired 20,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,939.48). Insiders own 1.56% of the company's stock.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals LSE: GPM investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies. The fund is run by experienced fund managers - Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

