Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts: Sign Up

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goldman Sachs BDC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goldman Sachs BDC wasn't on the list.

While Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here