Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $7.30

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.88 to $7.30 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 2,385,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,292,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,152,000 after buying an additional 7,177,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,112,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

