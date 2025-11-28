Gore Street Energy Storage Fund's (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Get GSF alerts: Sign Up

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

's stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON GSF remained flat at GBX 63.60 on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 261,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,413. The company has a market capitalization of £321.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 42.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 69. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.69.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London's first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gore Street Energy Storage Fund wasn't on the list.

While Gore Street Energy Storage Fund currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here