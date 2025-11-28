Free Trial
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund's (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated its "house stock" rating on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a report issued on Friday.
  • The stock was flat at GBX 63.60 with a market capitalization of £321.24 million, a P/E of 52.13, low trading volume (261,834 vs. average 1,585,413) and a 52‑week range of GBX 42.40–69.
  • Gore Street is London’s first listed energy storage fund, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of battery storage facilities across Great Britain, Ireland, Western Europe and the US.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

LON GSF remained flat at GBX 63.60 on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 261,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,413. The company has a market capitalization of £321.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 42.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 69. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.69.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London's first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

