Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 336 ($4.23) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock's current price.

Get Grainger alerts: Sign Up

Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:GRI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 235 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 731,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,446. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 235.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.57.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grainger wasn't on the list.

While Grainger currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here