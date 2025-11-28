Free Trial
Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Grammer logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grammer's stock rose 1.7% to €6.10 during mid-day trading, but trading was very light at about 1,348 shares, a 93% drop from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of $89.33 million and a negative P/E (-1.06), with a P/E/G of 3.32; the share price (€6.10) sits below both the 50‑day (€6.41) and 200‑day (€6.68) simple moving averages.
  • Grammer AG develops, produces and sells automotive interior components and systems—such as headrests, armrests, center consoles and thermoplastic solutions—to OEMs and system suppliers worldwide.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.10 and last traded at €6.10. Approximately 1,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.00.

Grammer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.68.

About Grammer

(Get Free Report)

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

