Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Here's Why

Get Grammer alerts: Sign Up

Grammer Stock Performance

Grammer AG ( ETR:GMM Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.10 and last traded at €6.10. Approximately 1,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.68.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grammer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grammer wasn't on the list.

While Grammer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here