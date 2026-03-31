Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Graphite One Price Performance

Graphite One Inc. ( CVE:GPH Get Free Report ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.11. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 256,851 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019. Graphite One Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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