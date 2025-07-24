Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 18.8% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH - Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91. 620,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 83,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

