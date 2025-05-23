Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.50. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 787 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Trading Up 18.7%

The company has a market cap of $963.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gray Television's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

