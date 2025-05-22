Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock Price Down 1% - What's Next?

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.03. 31,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 27,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -203,000.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.50). Great Elm Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Group stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company's stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

