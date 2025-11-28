Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session's volume of 43,647 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $60.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $671.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,318.80. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

