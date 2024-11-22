Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Paul Mahon Sells 146,826 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 146,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$7,323,842.39.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,534. The stock has a market cap of C$46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$38.44 and a 52-week high of C$50.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Great-West Lifeco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

