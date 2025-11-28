Free Trial
Green Energy Stocks To Consider - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged NWTN (NWTN, NWTNW) and Nuvve (NVVE, NVVEW) among the top five Green Energy stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • NWTN develops electric and smart passenger vehicles, while Nuvve offers a vehicle‑to‑grid (V2G) platform that lets EV batteries store and resell unused energy and provide grid services.
  • Investors view green energy stocks as growth plays driven by decarbonization and falling tech costs, but they carry higher policy, technology, commodity risk and often greater volatility than broader-market energy stocks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses produce or enable low‑carbon, renewable energy and related technologies — for example solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, bioenergy, battery storage, electric vehicles and clean-grid equipment. Investors consider them for growth driven by decarbonization policies, falling technology costs and rising demand, but should also weigh higher policy and technology risk, commodity exposure and often greater volatility compared with broader-market or traditional energy stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

