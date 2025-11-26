Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now - November 26th

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing or enabling low‑carbon energy—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, energy storage, and related equipment or services. For investors, they offer exposure to the transition to renewable energy and potential long‑term growth but can be volatile and sensitive to government policy, technology changes, and commodity and supply‑chain risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NWTN (NWTNW)

Nuvve (NVVEW)

