Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Director Alexander Langer Buys 5,400 Shares

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Langer acquired 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at C$17,388. This represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 6.3%

CVE:GIP traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 41,300 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Green Impact Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Green Impact Partners from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

