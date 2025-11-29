Free Trial
Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Director Alexander Langer Buys 5,400 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Key Points

  • Director Alexander Langer bought 5,400 shares on Oct. 29 at C$3.22 each for C$17,388, now holding 5,400 shares—an increase from his prior zero position.
  • The stock jumped 6.3% to C$3.35 on elevated volume (41,300 vs. average 15,510), trading between a 50-day MA of C$3.21 and a 200-day MA of C$3.58, with a 52-week range of C$2.50–C$6.00.
  • Analysts: Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GIP from "moderate buy" to "hold" while raising its price target to C$5.00; the consensus rating is Hold with a consensus price target of C$5.67.
  • Interested in Green Impact Partners? Here are five stocks we like better.

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Langer acquired 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at C$17,388. This represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 6.3%

CVE:GIP traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 41,300 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Green Impact Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Green Impact Partners from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

