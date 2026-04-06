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Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Green Thumb Industries logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) opened at $6.97 after a $6.72 close, last traded at $6.85 with ~57,816 shares changing hands, a move the article notes as an 8.5% increase.
  • Valuation and technicals: The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $6.62 and $7.21, respectively.
  • Business profile: Green Thumb is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer operating cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and branded products across multiple formats for the adult-use market.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.97. Green Thumb Industries shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 57,816 shares trading hands.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 8.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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