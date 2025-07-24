Greg D. Bertrand Sells 40,000 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sysco Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,707,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,871. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

