Greif (GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.1105 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Greif's payout ratio is 82.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 5,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $379,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $418,117.92. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 22,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,636,143.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,735 and sold 54,211 shares valued at $3,948,606. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Greif by 75.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greif by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 177,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth about $6,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth about $3,709,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Greif by 370.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Zacks Research cut Greif from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Greif

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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