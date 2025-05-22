Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Trading Down 0.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID - Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.86). Approximately 242,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,209,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.87).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.39 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gresham House Energy Storage had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 105.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gresham House Energy Storage will post 9.5149254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain's ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market. Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

