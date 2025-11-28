Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Insider Sells 29,383 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) insider Zachary Katz sold 29,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $367,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,435.24. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Zachary Katz sold 13,781 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $198,308.59.

On Monday, November 3rd, Zachary Katz sold 15,601 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $214,201.73.

On Monday, October 13th, Zachary Katz sold 7,645 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $98,085.35.

On Monday, September 15th, Zachary Katz sold 7,644 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $119,552.16.

Get Grindr alerts: Sign Up

Grindr Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GRND traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 960,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grindr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 1,473.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grindr by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company's stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grindr, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grindr wasn't on the list.

While Grindr currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here