Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Maplebear logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Maplebear (CART), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), and Conagra Brands (CAG) as the three grocery stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among grocery-sector names in recent days.
  • Maplebear (Instacart) is highlighted for its online grocery marketplace and retailer SaaS offerings, BJ's operates membership warehouse clubs, and Conagra is a large consumer packaged foods company with Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen businesses.
  • Grocery stocks are viewed as defensive holdings with steady recurring demand and typically stable earnings and dividends, but their margins and growth remain exposed to commodity costs, competition, and shifts in consumer shopping habits (e.g., online or discount retailers).
  • Five stocks we like better than Maplebear.

Maplebear, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and related businesses that sell everyday food and household essentials. Investors often treat them as defensive holdings with steady, recurring demand and typically stable earnings and dividends, though margins and growth can be affected by commodity prices, competition and shifts in consumer shopping habits (e.g., online or discount retailers). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Recommended Stories

Should You Invest $1,000 in Maplebear Right Now?

Before you consider Maplebear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maplebear wasn't on the list.

While Maplebear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
Front-Run Buffett's Shocking Gold Move
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines