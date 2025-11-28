Free Trial
Groupon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Groupon logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: Traders bought 12,671 call options on Groupon on Friday, about a 178% increase versus the typical 4,563 calls, indicating heightened bullish positioning in the options market.
  • High institutional ownership: Roughly 90.05% of GRPN is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, with several funds modestly increasing their stakes in recent quarters.
  • Weak fundamentals and mixed analyst views: Groupon posted a large EPS miss (‑$2.92 vs $0.01 expected), trades at $16.70 with negative margins, and carries a consensus "Hold" rating with a $29.80 price target.
  Interested in Groupon?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 12,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical volume of 4,563 call options.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,938 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Groupon by 28.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,909 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a "mixed" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Groupon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Groupon

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 595,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.47. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.93). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

