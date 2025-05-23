Growth Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and SpringWorks Therapeutics are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose earnings and revenues are projected to grow at a rate significantly above the market average. These companies typically reinvest most of their profits back into research, development, and expansion rather than paying out dividends. Investors buy growth stocks in anticipation of capital appreciation as the company’s value increases over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $966.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $920.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $978.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $300.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,316. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here