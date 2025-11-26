Free Trial
Growth Stocks To Follow Now - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags seven Growth stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Prologis (PLD), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Canopy Growth (CGC), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), Hercules Capital (HTGC), and Black Rock Coffee Bar (BRCB).
  • Prologis (PLD) is highlighted for a strong rally that may continue; the company is a global leader in logistics real estate with about 1.2 billion square feet of properties and development projects across 19 countries.
  • These are classified as Growth stocks — firms that typically reinvest profits to drive faster revenue and earnings growth, carry higher valuation multiples and volatility, and appeal to investors seeking capital appreciation rather than income.
  • Interested in Prologis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Canopy Growth, Hamilton Lane, Hercules Capital, and Black Rock Coffee Bar are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase revenue and earnings faster than the overall market, typically because of rapid expansion, innovation, or improving competitive positions. They usually reinvest profits instead of paying large dividends, carry higher valuation multiples and greater price volatility, and appeal to investors seeking capital appreciation rather than income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Black Rock Coffee Bar (BRCB)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRCB

