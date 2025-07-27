Growth Stocks To Watch Today - July 27th

Circle Internet Group, Mill City Ventures III, Blackstone, BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Linkhome, and Karman are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared with the broader market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits back into the business rather than paying dividends, aiming to fund research, development, and expansion. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for their potential capital appreciation, though they often carry higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle's mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,758,100. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of -15,228.39. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

MCVT traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,540,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,596. Mill City Ventures III has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.96. 3,595,256 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,950. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,123.48. 516,296 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,644. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,130.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,027.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $976.73. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,964. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $320.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Linkhome (LHAI)

Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes.

Shares of LHAI traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100,256 shares.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Karman has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

