Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's (OMAB) "Underweight" Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Get OMAB alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $100.22 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here