Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $146.62 and a 12 month high of $230.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

