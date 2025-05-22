Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $230.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

