Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

