Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 6.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Grupo Simec logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Grupo Simec jumped 6.9% on Friday, last trading around $30.99 after a previous close of $28.99, on lighter-than-normal volume (≈959 shares, down 46% vs. average).
  • The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E of 26.49 and a low beta (0.25), with the stock trading above both its 50-day ($27.96) and 200-day ($27.66) moving averages.
  • Grupo Simec is a steel manufacturer and distributor of special bar quality (SBQ) steels and alloys across Mexico, the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Latin America, producing products like I‑beams, rebars, wire mesh and semi‑finished tube rounds.
  • Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec.

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Grupo Simec Right Now?

Before you consider Grupo Simec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Simec wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Simec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines