Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 6.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Free Report ) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

