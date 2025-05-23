Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.18. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 281,123 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle's previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company's stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,383 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,106,497 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $11,251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company's stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 742,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 971.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,798 shares of the company's stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

