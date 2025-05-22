Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 250,488 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $763.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 114.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here