Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.9950, with a volume of 498912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GRDN shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.20.

View Our Latest Report on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, insider Kendall Forbes sold 346,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,289,224.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,452,638.08. This trade represents a 43.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David K. Morris sold 187,855 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $5,575,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 254,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,552,728.96. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,726,405 shares of company stock valued at $288,679,700. 63.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 40.9% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 649,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 239,790 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 860,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 282.5% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 125,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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