Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,067,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 602% from the previous session's volume of 152,003 shares.The stock last traded at $21.81 and had previously closed at $22.58.

Get GRDN alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRDN shares. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,548 shares of the company's stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guardian Pharmacy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guardian Pharmacy Services wasn't on the list.

While Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here