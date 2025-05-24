Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRDN. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $22.15 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

