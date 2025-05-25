Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.63, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,930 shares in the company, valued at $55,378,544.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,967 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

