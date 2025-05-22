H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Barclays cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3%

HNNMY stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

