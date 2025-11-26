Free Trial
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 0.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 0.5% — Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) traded as low as €21.00 and last at €21.10 after closing €21.20, while intraday volume plunged to about 885 shares (roughly a 99% drop vs. the 117,376 average).
  • Valuation and technicals: the company has a market cap of ~$1.51 billion, a P/E of 50.79 and P/E/G of 0.29, with a 50‑day moving average of €21.10 and 200‑day of €20.02 (beta 1.03), signaling rich multiples despite muted price movement.
  • Business profile: HHLA is a port and transport logistics operator running container, intermodal, logistics and real estate segments, with terminals in Hamburg and abroad (notably Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA - Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.00 and last traded at €21.10. Approximately 885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.20.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.02.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Read More

