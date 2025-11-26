Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 0.5% - What's Next?

Get HHFA alerts: Sign Up

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:HHFA Get Free Report ) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.00 and last traded at €21.10. Approximately 885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.02.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

