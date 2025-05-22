Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $114.85 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company's stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

